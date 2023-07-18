Another group of PoS operators has proposed a new price list for withdrawals which they believe is fair

The new price list is different from what was announced by the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria

The PoS operators believed that the new charges better reflect the current economic situation Nigerians were experiencing

A new group of Point of Sales (POS) operators in Nigeria has proposed new charges for withdrawal and deposit.

In a press statement, the group, under the aegis of Concerned POS Operators in Nigeria, said they want the charges to depend on the amount of money involved in the transaction.

They also described the charges earlier announced by the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) as too outrageous, saying it's going to worsen the pain and suffering of Nigerians.

According to the POS operators, the new price list is reflective of the socioeconomic challenges that Nigerians were currently experiencing, Punch reports.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Concerned POS Operators in Nigeria has been drawn to the statement and list of price charges released by the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria that Nigerians who have suffered a lot of attacks through the removal of subsidy and other anti-people policies that want to deposit and withdraw should pay more.

“Concerned POS Operators in Nigeria is a coalition of POS operators and owners; we stand for the improved condition of our members and also advocate fair practice by financial service providers and POS operators.

“In lieu of this, we have organised a national meeting and agreed to stand in solidarity with Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) but also opposed the new price list set by the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria.”

The new PoS price list recommended

Here is the new price list proposed by concerned POS Operators in Nigeria.

Transactions charges From N1,000 to N5,000 N100 From N5,100 to N10,000 N200 From N10,100 to N15,000 N300 From N15,100 to N20,000 N400

The Statement continues:

“We in the Concerned POS Operators in Nigeria think that these charges are moderate and it will help ordinary people.

“We stand in solidarity with Nigerian suffering people in this period of hardship, and we think it will be satanic and unforgivable to add more outrageous prices.

The concerned POS Operators new charges is different from the earlier proposed by AMMBAN-

Transaction amount Charges N1,000 and N2,400 N100 N2,500 and N4,000 N200 N4,100 and N6,400 N300 N6,100 and N7,400 N400 N7,500 and N10,900 N500. N11,000 and N14,400 N600 N14,500 to N17,900 N700. N18,000 and N20,000 N800

