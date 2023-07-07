The CBN has been advised to consider a reduction in the growth of the money supply in the system

The recommendation was made by members of the apex bank's Monetary Policy Committee

They stated that the control of cash in circulation will curb inflation and ensure price stability

The members of the Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have proposed a decrease in the growth of the money supply with the aim of strengthening monetary reserves and enhancing the economy's ability to withstand potential future disruptions.

The recommendation follows a revelation by the CBN that currency outside the banking system had increased to N1.4 trillion in March. This showed a 66% increase from the N843 billion it stood in February.

CBN plans to exercise more control over the expansion of money supply to effectively curb inflationary pressures. Photo credit - Adetona Omokanye/Bloomberg, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The rise in circulation is a direct result of the Supreme Court Order reinstating the previous N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes until December 31, 2023, which has had a notable impact.

Additionally, the committee acknowledged that exercising control over the expansion of money supply would effectively curb the inflationary pressures that could potentially arise from the recent surge in currency-in-circulation.

Restraining the growth in money supply

Mr. Adamu Edward, a member and Deputy Governor of the Corporate Services Directorate at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), expressed in his personal comments within the CBN's Communique for the May MPC meeting that the growth in money supply has not been sufficiently restrained, particularly in relation to the established benchmarks for the year.

Growth in money supply is yet to be adequately curtailed, at least to the benchmarks for the year. Among other benefits, slowing the growth of money supply at this time should contribute to rebuilding monetary buffers to improve the economy’s resilience against future shocks.

Within this context, Mr. Adamu Edward stated that despite its potential impact on inflation, he considers the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to be appropriate, as it is expected to substantially decrease the requirement for future monetary accommodation.

In his remark, Mr. Momodu Omamegbe, a member and Head of Strategy at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), highlighted the importance of prudently managing the money supply within the economy.

He said:

Meticulous management of the money supply is of paramount importance to forestall the recent increase in currency in circulation (CIC) from fuelling inflationary pressures.

Omamegbe emphasized the significance of the central bank's commitment to controlling inflation, taking into account the time delays in policy transmission and implementing effective currency management strategies.

By doing so, the bank can make a substantial contribution to achieving price stability, fostering sustainable economic growth, and safeguarding the nation's economic prosperity.

According to the Money and Credit Statistics report released by the CBN for May 2023, there was a 8.7% month-on-month increase in currency in circulation (CIC).

The CIC reached N2.5 trillion, rising from N2.3 trillion in May, continuing the upward trend that began in March 2023 when it was recorded at N1.6 trillion.

