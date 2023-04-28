The Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that about N1.4 trillion is currently outside the banking system

The figure represents 66% and is a reflection of the impact of the Supreme Court order regarding the old currency notes

CBN said the reason for the naira redesign policy was to rein in excess cash outside the banks and control inflation

Currency outside the banking system increased Month-on-Month by 66% to N1.4 trillion in March from N843 billion in February.

The increase shows the impact of the Supreme Court Order that returned the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes into circulation until December 31, 2023.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN mopped up N1.81 trillion from outside banking system

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Money and Credit for March 2023, released on Thursday, April 27, 2023, shows that currency in circulation stood at N1.68 trillion, representing a 71% rise from N982 billion in February 2023.

The now botched implementation of the naira redesign policy of the CBN sucked in about N1.81 trillion from outside the bank and crashed currency in circulation to N1.4 trillion in January 2023.

Nigerians returned over close to N2 trillion to the banks in January

Vanguard reports that CBN data for January revealed that Nigerians deposited about N1.81 trillion into the banking system in response to the initial January deadline for depositing the old currency notes.

Due to the then CBN deadline, currency outside banks dropped month on month by 70% to N788.9 billion in January this year from N2.6 trillion in December 2022.

Currency in circulation had dropped month-on-month by 54% to N1.38 trillion in January this year from N3 trillion recorded in December 2022 amid a scarcity of naira notes.

CBN stated that part of the reason for the naira redesign policy was to mop up excess cash outside the banking system and rein inflation.

Source: Legit.ng