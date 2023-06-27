Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank, will close their branches across the country

This complies with the public holiday for Id-el-Kabir announced by the federal government of Nigeria

Bank customers will now need to make use of the alternative banking channels, such as online and to carry out transactions

Nigerian banks and other financial institutions have announced the closure of their branches for two days.

In a notice sent to customers and also shared via their social media handles, the banks explained that the closure is for the Id-el-Kabir holidays from Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Nigerian banks branches will be closed for two days Photo credit: File

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government announced the two-day public holidays for the celebration

The statement reads in part:

"The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora.”

Banks inform customers

In compliance, Wema Bank sent a message to customers ahead of the holiday, and the resumption date.

Wema Bank in an email message to customers, said:

"Dear valued customer. This is to notify you that our branches will be closed for the Id-el-Kabir holidays on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 to Thursday, June 29, 2023, and will resume regular operations on Friday, June 30, 2023.

"We encourage you to take advantage of our alternative banking channels for your financial needs during this period."

Similar messages were sent to customers of other financial institutions, including GTbank

GTB message reads:

"Important Update. Our branches nationwide will be closed to customers earlier than usual on Friday, 30th of June, but no worries!

"However, please be informed that our secure and convenient alternative channels will be available for your banking needs."

