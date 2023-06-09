“Use *777#”: Glo Announces Cheaper Data Plan As NCC Sets June 17 As Final Deadline for Uniform Codes
- Glo has introduced data roaming plans for Nigerian pilgrims travelling to Mecca for the 2023 pilgrimage
- The new data roaming packages offered by Glo provide cheaper data services in Mecca, with rates as low as N5/MB
- Additionally, Glo customers, along with customers of other network providers such as MTN, Airtel, and 9mobile, have been asked to learn the new common codes
Globacom, one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications firms, has introduced data roaming plans specifically designed for Nigerian pilgrims traveling to Mecca for the 2023 pilgrimage.
The move aims to provide pilgrims with the means to stay connected with their loved ones back home and share their experiences during the holy journey, Punch reports.
Under the new data roaming packages, Glo subscribers can enjoy data services in Mecca at a cheaper rate of N5/MB.
The company also unveiled several affordable options, including a 3GB package for N15,000 with 30 days' validity, a 1.25GB package for N6,500 with 15 days' validity, a 600MB package for N3,500 with 7 days' validity, and a 300MB package for N2,000 with 3 days' validity.
The company said:
"To access these offerings, customers need to sign up for any of Glo's roaming packages by dialing *777# and selecting option 6 for data roaming.
"The data bundle can be purchased in Nigeria, and its validity will commence upon the user's arrival in Mecca."
NCC uniform code
In another development, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has implemented common codes for various services across major network operators, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.
The NCC urges Nigerians to familiarize themselves with the new common codes and emphasizes that starting from June 17, 2023, all old shortcodes will cease to function.
List of new USSD unified codes
- 300: Call Centre/Help Desk
- 301: Voice Mail Deposit
- 302: Voice Mail Retrieval
- 303: Borrow Services
- 305: STOP Service
- 310: Check Balance
- 311: Credit Recharge
- 312: Data Plan
- 321: Share Services
- 323: Data Plan Balance
- 996: SIM Registration/NIN-SIM Linkage Verification
- 2442: Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management
- 3232: Mobile Number Portability (Porting Services)
