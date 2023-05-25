The NDIC has announced moves to recover deposit funds in the over 170 microfinance banks closed by CBN

NDIC is an independent agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria tasked with protecting depositors' funds

To this effect, NDIC has assures a swift payment of insured sums to depositors of closed banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has kicked off the process to recover deposit funds from over 170 microfinance banks (MFBs) and primary mortgage banks (PMBs) whose licenses were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NDIC disclosed this in a statement issued by Bashir Nuhu, the Director of the Communication & Public Affairs Department, on behalf of Bello Hassan, managing director/chief executive.

Punch reports that in the statement, Hassan assured depositors affected by the closure of these banks that their insured funds would be promptly disbursed.

NDIC assures depositors

Hassan also emphasized that as the deposit insurer, NDIC would initiate the payment process immediately after verifying eligible depositors at the closed banks' respective premises.

He also noted that to facilitate a seamless verification and payment process, depositors were encouraged to gather the necessary documents, including proof of account ownership, valid identification, and details of an alternate bank account.

The NDIC Chief explained that the insured deposit is the primary claim that the corporation satisfies when the CBN revokes a bank's license.

He further noted that the maximum coverage limits for MFBs and PMBs are set at N200,000 and N500,000 per depositor per bank, respectively.

In addition to the recovery of deposit funds, the managing director disclosed that NDIC, as the liquidator, has initiated the sale of assets belonging to the defunct banks.

Pat of the statement reads:

"The corporation has initiated the process of selling assets of the defunct banks and recovering debts owed to them.

"This will enable the declaration of liquidation dividends on a pro-rata basis to depositors who have claims exceeding the maximum insured amounts of N200,000 for MFBs and N500,000 for PMBs."

Hassan reiterated that regulatory authorities are taking extensive measures to maintain the banking system's stability without compromising it.

He emphasized that there is no reason for the public to panic about the safety of their bank deposits.

