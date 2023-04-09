Blessing Sunday is a public speaking trainer and communication strategist, based in Lagos, Nigeria, who has been making waves in the world of education with her innovative and inspiring teaching methods.

Her focus is on empowering people to be confident, persuasive, and dynamic in their personal and corporate presentations at all levels through her open and customized training.

She told Legit.ng that there is also a strong passion for helping young people find their voice and speak out on issues that matter to them.

The journey

Blessing’s passion for teaching began during her secondary school years when she saw firsthand the importance of effective communication skills in shaping her future.

She went on to earn a degree in English Language from the University of Ibadan and later pursued further studies in Media Communication at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

Blessing has over 5 years of experience in Marketing Communication and currently holds dual roles as a public speaking coach and Marketing and Communications Manager at FATE Foundation.

On her journey to entrepreneurship, she said:

"I felt called to share my knowledge and experience with others, and that's how my own public speaking company, BUS Public Speaking Academy, was born."

She added that BUS Academy has since grown into a thriving business of training individuals and organizations’ staff on “Effective and Communication”, with a team of dedicated and highly skilled faculty.

Blessing Sunday drive, passion

Blessing told Legit.ng that her core belief is every individual has a unique voice and perspective that deserves to be heard.

Blessing explains:

"My approach involves closely collaborating with students and clients to pinpoint their strengths and tackle any obstacles hindering their ability to confidently and persuasively articulate their ideas and thoughts, leading to desired actions by their audience.

"Empowering young people and professionals to find their voice is not just about giving them the tools to speak confidently.

"It's also about teaching them to listen with an open mind, and to appreciate the diverse perspectives of others."

Blessing’s impact on her students and clients has been nothing short of transformative.

Many of them have gone on to become successful public speakers, efficient and effective salespersons, activists, and community leaders.

The rewards

Her journey to transforming others has attracted recognition in education and advocacy, and she has received numerous awards and honors over the years.

But despite all her accolades, Blessing said she remains committed to her mission of empowering youth to speak out and create positive change in the world.

"My greatest joy is seeing my students thrive and make a difference. I believe that every voice has the power to change the world, and I want to help people realize that power within themselves and maximize it to the fullest."

