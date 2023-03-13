Jordan Ogunotoya is a 14-year-old British-Nigerian model who made the Forbes list of 30 Under 30

Oguntayo began his career at the age of 7 and has remained the face of Zara since 2018

He worked for top brands like Calvin Klein, Dior, and Primark, among others

Since he debuted on the runway at 7, Jordan Oguntayo has worked hard to feature on top global fashion brands.

He debuted with Burberry and has since gone on to notch deals from brands like Dior, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, and Primark.

Jordan Oguntayo. youngest person on Forbes 30 Under 30 Credit: Forbes

Breaking to Forbes 30 Under 30

The teenager has been the face of Zara since 2018.

The recently published eighth edition of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 Europe honours young leaders, founders and entrepreneurs who make an impression and bring change in Europe via their remarkable accomplishments.

Youngest on the Forbes list

Young Oguntayo blazed into the circle despite the average age of participants selected as finalists for 30 under 30 being 27 years.

Forbes said Oguntayo is the youngest person to be featured on the list, with most of his rivals being older than 25 years.

Oguntayo has been featured on notable brands and is working to build a reputation and name in the industry.

The young model has traveled to Berlin, Budapest, Coruna, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Sophia.

His journey in the industry

He has attracted brands such as Harrods, Ted Baker, Massimo Dutti, Next, and Milk Magazine.

Jordan was born in 2009 and is based in the United Kingdom. The English-Nigerian model his career in 2018 and worked to become one of the top child models in the world.

According to Forbes:

“Jordan Oguntayo has been working toward becoming the most-booked child model in the world since he was just 7 years old -- when he began shooting with Burberry. The 14-year-old has since worked with other household names, including Dior, Calvin Klein, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger and Primark, and walked in London Fashion Week. He has been one of the main faces of Zara since 2018.”

