The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there are about 10 licensed digital banks in Nigeria

The apex bank said that digital banks are also allowed to operate microfinance banking in the country

The banks operate primarily as apps without branches but are accorded the same rights as conventional banks

Digital banking is gaining roots in Nigeria as operators employ the best tech tools to solve transaction challenges Nigerians face and deploy tech-savvy personnel.

To deepen financial inclusion, the Central Bank of Nigeria has approved licensing digital payment platforms to operate microfinance banking and Point of Sale (PoS) services in Nigeria.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Credit: Moniepoint, Kuda Bank and Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Fintech platforms morphing into banks

Despite being confined to digital spaces, these platforms are ubiquitous and have recently solved myriads of financial problems for Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The banks fall into the fintech ecosystem but serve the same purpose as the traditional banks, which have a physical presence.

A report says these fintech platforms operate under various licensing categories and offer multiple services, delivering financial services via mobile apps and other touchpoints.

According to the CBN database, about 894 companies have been licensed as microfinance banks as of February 2023.

However, only some fully digital companies can be described as digital banks.

The names of the banks include:

Sofri

Mint

Piggyvest

VFD

Moniepoint

FairMoney

Carbon

Kuda

Eyowo

Sparkle

Kuda Bank launches SofPoS, lets users accept card payments from their phones, ends free transfers

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s first digital bank, Kuda, has added a new feature to its Kuda Business app, which includes Sales Mode, Kuda Payroll, and business registration.

TechPoint reported that the Nigerian neo bank would launch a SoftPoS feature, enabling users to accept smartphone cardless payments.

SoftPoS permits customers to accept contactless cards and turn their smartphones or tablets into a secure payment terminal or Point of Sale (PoS).

Source: Legit.ng