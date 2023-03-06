Commercial banks, traders, and point of sale (PoS) operators are eagerly awaiting a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN

Officials say they are waiting for the CBN circular before they start accepting the old naira notes

Customers who try to use them are being directed to apply on the CBN portal to submit the old notes

Commercial banks, traders, and point of sale (PoS) operators are eagerly waiting for a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari on the acceptance of old naira notes.

The Supreme Court ruled on March 3, 2023, that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will remain legal tender until December 31, 2023.

Despite the ruling, most commercial bank branches visited are still rejecting old naira notes.

President Buhari, CBN governor, is yet to comment on the Supreme Court ruling. Photo credit: presidency

Source: Facebook

An anonymous branch manager at EcoBank told Legit.ng they are still waiting for the Central Bank of Nigeria circular to start accepting old naira notes.

He also said that only customers with a printout from the CBN website could deposit old naira notes.

His words:

At present, customers can only deposit old naira notes by presenting a printout from the CBN portal. We are still waiting for a CBN circular that will allow us to accept the old N1,000 and N500 naira notes.

Similar comments were made by bank officials from other banks visited.

CBN keeps portal open

Meanwhile, the portal for depositing old notes, which opened on February 15, 2023, is still accessible.

On the portal, which can be found at https://crs.cbn.gov.ng/, Nigerians must fill in their Bank Verification Number (BVN), phone number, email address, bank details, address, the amount to be deposited, as well as the denominations to be deposited. After completing the form, a reference number is generated.

CBN plans to pump new naira notes into circulation

In another report, the Central Bank of Nigeria is preparing to make another N500bn new naira notes available to banks and, more crucially, Nigerians.

Due to the lack of new naira notes, Nigerians and PoS operators have been forced to continue trading with the old currency.

It is expected that the apex plan to pump more cash, pushing the value of new naira notes in circulation closer to N1 trillion.

Source: Legit.ng