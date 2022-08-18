Without doubts, the indigenes of Anambra are one of the smartest business-oriented Nigerians

Over the years, these businesses men have established their presence across the country

Their products, brands of businesses have grown to become a household name on the national level

With an estimated 1 million vendors dispersed among 40 locations throughout the state, Onitsha, located in Anambra state, is one of the most well-known markets in Nigeria and Africa.

Several traders in Onitsha Market are classified as importers & exporters, having direct contacts with the world’s renowned manufacturers in Britain, Germany, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria etc.

Their exclusivity to some of the world's most respected brands has made them among the wealthiest persons in Nigeria.

The Niger bridge that welcomes traders into Onitsha's main market Credit: Juju Films

Source: Getty Images

In fact, their products and brands have all gone to become recognised nationally.

Peter Obi

Kerosene sales were the former governor of Anambra's first business.

He is reported to have sold eggs in Onitsha while still in high school and eventually work for his mother's restaurant and grocery store.

He later entered the alcoholic beverage distribution business before transitioning to the importation of beverages and cosmetics.

With interests in the banking and financial industry, supermarkets, etc., Peter Obi is currently a significant actor in the Nigerian economy.

Chief Dr. Emma Bishop Okonkwo

Chief Emmanuel Bishop Okonkwo is a self-made businessman a native of Ichi in the Anambra State of Nigeria. He is the CEO of the Ekulo group of companies.

He started off his business in Onitsha, which has now blossomed to becoming the founder of a gigantic business empire in importation, manufacturing and exportation of goods.

Vincent Amaechi Obianodo

Chief Vincent Obianodo was born on August 10, 1947, in Umueze village, Neni, in Anambra State.

The Sun reports that Obianodo is a smart businessman who saw a huge opportunity transporting traders started off by driving traders from Onisha to Enugu.

Today, Young Shall Grow Motors is one of the largest luxury bus companies in Nigeria, with more than 500 buses that ply almost every route in Nigeria as well as other west African countries like Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Mali and The Benin Republic.

Godwin Ubaka Okeke

Okeke is the founder of G.U.O. a group. He started his trading company in Onitsha, and today it is one of the most visible brands in Nigeria from Anambra.

Based in Lagos, the company has around 55 bus terminals across the country.

Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi

Obiejesi picked up his business sense from his father, who is into selling fishing net. He later engaged in the sale of building materials.

Obiejesi is reported to be among the traders who pioneered the importation of firecrackers (knockouts) in the Onitsha market.

From Onitsha, he left for Lagos and founded the Obijackson group which includes Nestoil, Hammakopp Construction Company, Smile Communications, etc.

Obiora Okonkwo

He started in Onitsha, Anambra state, where she had her primary and secondary education, which she combined with trading with her father at Onitsha's main market.

Obiora Okonkwo was specifically in the fancy line, trading imported clothing materials such as scarves and wraps, and later moved to the supply line on Sokoto Street in Onitsha.

Obiora Okonkwo is today the founder of the Dome Entertainment Center in Abuja and the United Nigeria Airlines.

Chidozie Nwankwo

He started the business in Onitsha, where he traded in building materials. Onitsha moved to Lagos and expanded his business, becoming a major player in the construction industry.

Its main franchise in that sector is Wichtech roofing sheets and Betek paints. It is also a major player in the Lagos real estate sector.

Other powerful companies with roots to Onitsha are:

Tiger Food,

Activa Oil,

Ibeto,

Sea Horse,

Juhel,

Cutix Plc

