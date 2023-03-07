Dr. Iyabo Masha, a Nigerian, has been named Director of the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on International Monetary Issues and Development (G24)

Her appointment as a director makes her the first African to hold the position in 52 years

The G-24 is an international organization that coordinates the position of developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean

Dr. Iyabo Masha, a Nigerian woman, has been appointed as the Director of the G24, an international organization that represents and coordinates the positions of developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean on monetary and development issues.

The organization, established in 1971 and based in Washington DC, issued a statement announcing Masha's appointment.

Masha breaks record 52-year record to become first African G-24 director Photo credit: @imf

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Masha succeeds the outgoing director, Ms. Marilou Uy, and will be the first African to occupy the position in 52-year years.

The statement also noted that Masha would be bringing to the position a wide range of policy, operational, and research experience at global and national levels.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of the statement reads:

“ Masha was a member of Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council from 2019-2022 which directly advises the President on economic policy, she brings her wealth experience having worked on a range of countries at the International Monetary Fund.

Who is Iyabo Masha

From 2019 to 2022, Masha served as a member of Nigeria's Presidential Economic Advisory Council, where she led discussions on macroeconomics, sustainable development, and global economic spillovers.

She had previously worked for the International Monetary Fund, where she had negotiated financing programs and created non-program policies for developing nations and low-income economies in Asia and Africa.

She also held the position of Sierra Leone's IMF Resident Representative.

Dr. Masha left the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2003 to work at the IMF, where she oversaw the yearly monetary program for the Research Department.

CBN gets new image maker as Nwanisobi retires

Meanwhile, in another report, Osita Nwanisobi has left the Central Bank of Nigeria after years of service.

His last position held at the CBN was as the Director of Corporate Communications, where he served as the image maker

Isa Abdulmumin will replace him as the acting director corporate communications department.

Source: Legit.ng