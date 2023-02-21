A video of the cash bonuses being handed out has gone viral on social media and has sparked a wave of reactions.

The top three performers reportedly received a whopping five million yuan (N 334.7m) each

The huge cash gift have left many many stunned and amazed at the company's at the generosity

A video has gone viral on social media, showing 40 top employees of a crane manufacturer in Henan, China receiving their year-end bonuses in cash at the company's recent annual party.

The bonuses were handed out in stacks of cash, two-metre-tall, leaving many employees stunned and amazed.

According to South China morning, the top five awardees reportedly received five million yuan (N334.77 million) each out of the 61 million yuan (N4.08 billion) bonus shared.

Top performing staff get N334.7m each. Photo credit: @today

Source: Facebook

AsiaOne reports other staff participated in money-counting contest at the party with 100-yuan notes spread on a table to pick from.

The one with the deftest fingers took home 157,000 yuan, and the firm reportedly spent 12 million yuan was spent on this competition alone.

The company also gave all employees red packets averaging at 3000 yuan per individual.

Culture among Chinese companies

The video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many people expressing admiration for the company's commitment to recognizing and rewarding hard work and dedication.

However, giving out large bonuses to top-performing employees is common among Chinese companies.

It is seen as attracting and retaining talent and promoting a hard work and dedication culture.

Low Seow Chay said:

"The private sector in China is also competing for top mangement talent. Paying 1 or 2 million rmb a year as salary is common."

Robert JO added:

"Very good job..I think if you distribute money for hard work. You encourage people for hard work. It's very good."

Carmi Macayan reacts:

"Amazing. When are our big corporations have our big cash to their employees"

Charles Misong commented:

"That company will continue to prosper for being generous to the staff."

