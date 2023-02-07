Fearing consumer threats, Zenith bank has chosen to shut its doors and send its employees home

Banks around the country have recently faced violent attacks from consumers over new naira notes.

In a viral video, workers of one of Delta State's banks can be seen escaping the back fence as customers besieged the facility

Zenith banks on Tuesday closed some of its branches in some parts of Lagos, and Abuja against desperate customers seeking cash payment.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) cash swap policy for commercial banks and agents is expected to end on February 10, 2023.

The Nation reports that it is not only the branch that has shut its gates, two other new generation banks as early as 9 am left customers stranded.

Zenith bank close some of its branches Credit: @zenith

Zenith bank closes gates

StreetJournal reports that Zenith Bank's head office located on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State was locked.

Furthermore, two of its branches were also locked up at the Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos, and security personnel was stationed at the gate.

Furthermore, ThisDay reports that several of Zenith Bank branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were also locked.

At Zenith Bank Check-Point branch along Nyanya Mararaba road, both the gate and the ATM Gallery of the bank were locked and no customers were seen at the vicinity.

What is happening

Zenith Bank has been trending on social media on Monday and Tuesday as customers vented their frustration with the bank's service.

There have been complaints of the bank's internet network failing, making it nearly difficult for customers to do internet and online banking operations.

Some companies that pay their employees through Zenith Bank have also been unable to pay.

Nigerians vent anger

A customer identified as @Ellacious_berry said on Twitter that Zenith Bank was fully contributing to the suffering of the masses.

She said.:

“Three days now, I cannot access the mobile app. If the mobile app mistakenly opens, it won’t transfer, their ATM card is not paying either. I am sure closing my account with @ZenithBank."

Another customer, identified as @ambi 255 on Twitter said Zenith Bank Plc has failed woefully.

Another customer identified as @IamSixFeet Tall on Twitter said:

“One of the managers in my office just closed his Zenith account this morning.

“My other two colleagues are planning to move all their money from Zenith account’’.

Another customer known as Linda Chinemerem Paul on her Facebook page said:

“I want to migrate and dump Zenith.’’

