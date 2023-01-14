The Central Bank of Nigeria has provided a new update on the return of old naira notes

The deadline of Thursday, January 31, 2023, has been a source of concern for Nigerians

This is because most Nigerians have complained that they have been unable to access the new notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has provided a fresh update on the return of old naira notes as the deadline gets closer.

Nigerians are expected to return the old naira notes to the bank before January 31, 2023.

The CBN on its verified various social media pages on Friday, 13 January 2023 reminded Nigerians that the deadline date will not be extended.

The CBN says no going back

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the CBN launched the redesigned notes of N200, N500, and N1000 on November 23, 2022, by President Muhammadu Buhari while the new currency notes started circulating on December 15, 2022.

CBN message on old naira notes

CBN in the post reminded Nigerians that new notes of N200, N500 and N1000 would cease to be legal tenders by January 31 this year.

The apex bank message reads:

“A reminder to the general public that the old series of N200, N500 and N1000 notes cease to be legal tender by January 31, 2023.

”You are once again advised to return them to your bank before the deadline."

