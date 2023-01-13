Chiamaka Agim, whose Zenith Bank account was allegedly breached has rejected the bank’s explanation

Agim said the told her they cannot help her any further after recovering N850,000 from her missing N4 million

She said Zenith Bank asked her to obtain a court order if she wants to see the rest of her money

The lady, Chiamaka Agim, who lost N4 million from her Zenith Bank account has rejected the explanation offered by the bank.

Zenith Bank Plc had put out a two pages defence letter detailing how one of its customers, Chiamaka Agim NN4.039 million vanished from her account.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Agim had approached the bank questioning the debit alerts without her approval.

Zenith Bank provides explanation

In a response letter signed by Anyar Ikwor, Internal Control Unit, Zenith Bank noted it can only recover a sum of N800,500 out of the missing sum.

FIJ reported that Ayim was called around 6 pm on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 by a bank official who notified her during the phone conversation that the transaction was done via her e-token.

The bank official further enquired that she must have given out the token pin. However, Ayim said she has never applied for a token or has one linked to her account.

In a new video posted on Twitter, Agim said she is not accepting the bank’s explanation, saying that if the bank could recover N850,000 from the same Access Bank account which has most of her money, they could go the whole hog and recover the remaining N3.2 million.

According to her, only N102,000 was withdrawn into a UBA account and the rest N3.9 was moved into an Access Bank account from where the bank recovered N850,000

Bank asks Agim to provide a court order

Agim said Zenith Bank told her to obtain a court order before they could recover the rest money and that the bank is not liable for further loss.

She said lost her job in December 2021 and has been living on her savings and that her rent is part of the money stolen from her account.

Agim who was an ex-staff of the Bank said she visited the bank’s head office and was told they will get back to her.

