In 2022, people gravitated towards side businesses more than they searched for full-time jobs

About four side businesses made the most money in the past year with people quitting their jobs

T-shirt printing, jewellery design and online education were among the best side hustles last year

2022 was dubbed the year of side hustle. Research has shown that more people are more likely to start new side hustles in 2023.

Many Nigerians created or had at one additional income source in the past year, a survey showed.

Side hustles can sometimes be exhausting as a full-time job. According to CNBC, many young people earned millions of dollars in 2022 from side businesses working just 20 hours a week.

2022 trending side hustles

Online Education

Those who have skills that others don’t have might consider teaching them. Social media is a proven means to teach them and earn cash while doing so.

Legit.ng featured a story of Kat Norton, known as Miss Excel, a TikTok account teaching people spreadsheet tips and tricks. After several weeks, she hit 100,000 followers and started selling more Excel courses from her website.

Norton left her job in January 2021 after she began to earn more income via her side hustle than she made in her full-time job.

Now Norton, known by her followers as Miss Excel earns N490 million yearly and works only four hours daily.

Graham Cochrane lost his audio engineering job in 2009 at age 26. He and his wife relied on savings and food stamps while he tried to launch his own production firm.

That same year, he began a music blog called The Recording Revolution teaching his followers the nitty-gritty of the music industry. He grew his YouTube Channel and online courses.

The courses continue to be successful. His second business which teaches people how to make money from their knowledge and passions is what earns him the most income. He now earns $160,000 monthly for five hours weekly.

Real estate

Renting out real estate properties comes with a high cost such as buying and setting up a property, but it can offer a steady stream of income.

Small properties can be effective investments in the right places. People make money from short lets like Airbnb.

Vending machines

Vending machines are very lucrative for their owners.

Quinn Miller was working for an ad-tech company where he earned a meagre sum.

His clients vanished and began to struggle to meet his sales quota. He read on Twitter that office vending machines could provide passive income and decided to buy two of them for less than N1.5 million.

It took him some time to make the business viable. Now, he earns $30,000 monthly managing 57 vending machines while working six hours per week.

Marcus Gram wanted to create passive income after a friend watched a woman take cash out of a vending machine.

In 2018, he bought two vending machines. He made $5,000 in his first year but continued to invest in the business.

In 2021, he quit his job. Now, his 21 vending machines pay him more than $300,000 yearly.

Jewellery Design, t-shirts printing and other forms of clothing

Your creativity can be lucrative if you attract the right audience.

Nicole Tocci who runs a salon began to remove buttons from Chanel clothing and turned them into necklaces. She launched a website for the business in late 2020. Now she makes about $41,000 monthly from the business.

She knew necklaces would be a success for people like salon clients who like designer clothing. It takes her 15-20 hours weekly to source, design and list the jewellery online.

In 2014, Ryan Hogue was working as a website developer when he began to search for a second income source. He decided to design and sell print-on-demand t-shirts, a low-effort side hustle.

He designed and sold t-shirts on sites like All Sunsets, Creative Fabrica and Vexels before listing them on Amazon.

In 2020, he was making enough to quit his full-time job. Now, he earns $14,000 monthly working just one hour daily.

He said:

“I want people to know that they don’t need a degree in graphic design to succeed in the print-on-demand business,” Hogue wrote for CNBC Make It in November. “They just need a little bit of creativity and a lot of drive.”

