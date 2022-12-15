Abdulsamad Rabiu has jumped in the list of richest men in Africa as the wealth of others drop

Forbes reports that Rabiu is now the fourth richest man in Africa one place higher than where he started 2022

This happened as Dangote and other billionaires lost over N3trillion in the last three months

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Cement Plc has risen to fourth place on the list of Africa's wealthiest men unseating Egyptian billionaire, Nassef Sawiris.

According to Forbes, Rabiu made over $1.1 billion in 2022 and now has a net worth of $8.1 billion, up from $7 billion when the year began.

The US-based medium also reports that Rabiu is the only African billionaire in the top 10 that has recorded an increase in his wealth.

Rabiu's wealth is on the rise thanks to good performance of BUA cement Credit: NGX

Rabiu wealth performance

Rabiu wealth growth is thanks to the positive performance of his publicly traded assets on the Nigerian Exchange( NGX) which includes cement production, sugar refining and real estate.

The increase in the market value of his companies has further solidified his position as Nigeria’s second-richest man and also narrowed the wealth gap between him and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

Changes in the wealth of richest men in Africa

The last 12 months have seen major changes in the net worth of African richest men.

How they rank as at January 2022

Aliko Dangote- $13.9bn Johann Rupert & family- $11bn Nicky Oppenheimer & family- $8.7bn Nassef Sawiris- $8.6bn Abdulsamad Rabiu- $7bn Mike Adenuga- $6.7bn Issad Rebrab & family- $5.1bn Naguib Sawiris- $3.4bn Patrice Motsepe- $3.1bn Koos Bekker- $2.7bn Strive Masiyiwa- $2.7bn

How they rank now in December 2022

Aliko Dangote- $12.9bn Johann Rupert & family- $9.6 Nicky Oppenheimer & family- $8.6bn Abdulsamad Rabiu- $8.1bn Nassef Sawiris- $7bn Mike Adenuga- $5.8bn Issad Rebrab & family- $5.1bn Naguib Sawiris- $3.4bn Patrice Motsepe- $2.7bn Koos Bekker- $2.5bn Strive Masiyiwa- $1.2bn

