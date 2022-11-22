A video of supposed Naira notes of N2000 and N5000 denominations is circulating on social media

The notes include the words "Central Bank of Nigeria" and images of renowned Nigerians

On Wednesday, President Muhammdu Buhari is expected to unveil a redesign of Naira notes

A video is spreading on social media, mainly Twitter, depicting bundles of money believed to be new naira notes in amounts of N5,000 and N2,000.

The video, which features the voice of a lady, depicts newly printed cash bearing the inscription of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, quick checks by Legit.ng revealed that the viral video showing purported new naira denominations is old and only resurfaced after the CBN announced plans to redesign naira notes of existing denominations.

The video circulating was first posted on the internet in January 2020, almost three years ago.

The voice in the video says:

“This man came here today to deposit this money in my branch. And he claims he is a madman. He said it is 18 million but we counted 17 million”

Why is the video resurfacing

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently announced that it had redesigned some of the naira notes, including N100, N200, N500, and N1000.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, who announced the plan at a press briefing on Wednesday, stated that the new notes would start circulating by December 15 2022.

Although Emefiele did not add that the bank would be introducing an additional denomination, a claim began to spread on social media that the apex bank had resolved to introduce new denominations for the naira, which are N2,000 and N5,000.

Buhari set to unveil the new Naira notes

Meanwhile, Emefiele has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil newly designed N1,000, N500, and N200 notes on November 23, 2022.

