Access bank has reacted to the report that it is looking at establishing a cryptocurrency bank

The report, which is being circulated on various blog sites, has been outrightly dismissed by the bank

Access Bank is one of Nigeria's largest commercial banks and can't possibly go against the CBN directives on cryptocurrency

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Access Bank has denied reports claiming that it has launched a cryptocurrency bank for Nigerians.

The bank statement on Monday, 21 November 2022, stressed that it not considering or has any Bitcoin bank or introduced a cryptocurrency product.

The tier-one bank labelled the circulating news as fake and urged Nigerians to dismiss it.

Access bank denies news of starting a cryptocurrency bank Credit: @accessbank

Source: Depositphotos

Access bank messages to Nigerians

Access Bank statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Contrary to an unsubstantiated report being vigorously promoted in some online media, Access Bank Plc has not launched any Bitcoin bank or introduced a cryptocurrency product.

"The management of Access Bank dissociates itself from this report and any other one of its kind.

"From the original article which is posted on a cloned Daily Post website, it can be seen that the photographs of the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, which were attached to the false story, were illicitly downloaded from Access Bank’s social media pages."

Access bank further stressed that the images on the website were manipulated to fit the misleading narrative being promoted in the bogus article.

It continues:

"The quotes also attributed to Mr Ogbonna in the contrived interview are also completely false.

"For the record, at no time has Mr Ogbonna granted an interview on the subject of a Bitcoin bank or made any statement on the subject of any cryptocurrency business."

Access bank goes after fraudsters

Access Bank also revealed that an investigation to the source of the report is currently ongoing with the hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The bank added:

"Access Bank continues to maintain its absolute commitment to excellent practices in accordance with the laws of Nigeria.

The board, management and staff remain committed to transparency, outstanding corporate governance, and the promotion of global best practices for the good of our customers and all stakeholders."

Nigerian banks announce new working days, closing time

Meanwhile, Nigerian banks have announced changes to their operating hours in order to assist Nigerians holding soon-to-expire Naira currencies

The banks have already announced that they have delivered notifications of their working hours via their social media channels and customers' emails

Details of the contents of their emails and changes were captured by Legit.ng in this report.

Source: Legit.ng