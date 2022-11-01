A man in China has won a lottery jackpot of about $30 million

The man appeared in a costume to hide his identity as he received his prize money

He says he does not plan to inform his family including his wife and kid about his new fortune

A man who won a lottery jackpot of about 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) in China appeared in a cartoon costume to receive his winning at the lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region of Guangxi.

According to Bloomberg, the man who is known by the pseudonym Li said he is concealing his identity and does not plan to tell his family so that the knowledge of his win does not make them lazy or complacent. He said:

I have not told my wife or kid. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future.

Mr Li in yellow costume receives 219 million yuan cash cheque from Guangxi Welfare Lottery Center’s party chief Lan Ting.Source: Guangxi Welfare Lottery Center

Winning the lottery jackpot

Li said he has been buying lottery tickets for the past 10 years. According to reports, he bought 40 lottery tickets at 80 yuan ($11) each. Using the same seven numbers of 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29 and 2 for each ticket, Li emerged as the biggest winner when all seven numbers matched. The payout for the entire tickets added up to about 219 million yuan ($29.9 million)

Li who has been playing the lottery for around a decade says this is his biggest win even though he has won a few dozen yuan in the past.

I only won a few dozen yuan in the past. I regard buying the lottery as a hobby, and my family does not care. Plus, I do not spend much money on it, and the lottery provides a ray of hope for me.

While he keeps his fortune from his wife and kid, Li says he has not yet decided what to do with the money. He has however donated 5 million yuan to charity as a first step even though the Chinese government by law will also tax him about 43 million yuan (approx. $5.9 million)

