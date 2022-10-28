Green Lotto has responded to criticism for failing to pay a Nigerian businessman N72.2 million winning claim

The man dragged the lottery company and its agents to court over its refusal to pay him

Green lotto has an interest in paying, but only if the businessman can prove he was not involved in fraud to the court

There is a new twist between Green lotto and one of its customers, Sunday Nwachukwu, who won the N72.7 million jackpot after playing one of its games.

You will recall that Legit.ng reported that Green Lotto was dragged before the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square over their refusal to pay a businessman his win of N72,7000,000 winning sum.

Green Lotto, owned by Brentwood Multiservices Global Limited, has explained its decision not to pay Nwachukwu his winning claim of N72.7 million.

Gaming over the last few years, betting as become many Nigerians' way of life Credit: @tribune

Green lottery response

The lottery firm said the decision not to pay Nwachukwu was hinged on the fact that he engaged in irregularities, the Vanugard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Green Lotto, in a statement by its Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Imoudu Asekhame, further stressed that he does not deserve the money in question, adding that the matter was already before a court of law and will not join issues with Nwachukwu.

Asekhame added that the company does not pay fraudulent winners or encourage cheating and fraud in gaming, Leadership reports.

Part of the statement reads:

"It is important to note that sometime in 2019, Mr Sunday Nwachukwu, won the sum of N58,800,000 (Fifty-eight Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) from one of the games we offer and was duly paid his winnings despite our suspicion of some irregularities in his play.”

Nwachukwu's side of the story

Nwachukwu had, on 20th October 2022, testified before Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay that on January 29, 2021, he played a game with N330,000, and when the result came out, he won the game, but the defendants refused to pay him the winning sum.

Apprentice wins N16m sports bet in Alaba Market, his boss orders the boy to give him half of the money

In a similar report Legit.ng revealed that an apprentice in Alaba Market, Lagos hit it big as he won a sports bet of N16 million.

According to @oku_yungx who shared the story on Twitter, the lad's master requested that he is given half of the total winning.

The tweep said things ended in the boss's favour as market people prevailed upon the young man to do it.

Source: Legit.ng