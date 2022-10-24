A Zenith Bank customer has revealed she lost a lot of money to a hacker after she misplaced her wallet

According to Sandra Ndukwe, a healthcare practitioner, she realised she could not make any transactions with her Zenith Mobile app

After securing a new card and e-tokens, she logged in to find out that both her new and lost cards were active and huge sums have gone missing

Another Zenith Bank customer has released documents showing the details of her bank accounts and the moment a hacker, known by his social profile as Ishola Waheed Akanbi Oscar, took hold of her bank app after she lost her ATM cards.

In a Twitter thread, Dr Ola Sandar Ndukwe, with the handle @Olakhisha stated that her Zenith Bank app was hacked into, and she lost about N450,000.

Dr. Ndukwe (right) reveals of hacker Credit. D. Ndukwe

Source: UGC

The beginning of her loss

Ndukwe said a few days before noticing suspicious movements in her account, she had lost her wallet, which contained her First Bank and Zenith Bank ATM cards.

According to her, she immediately blocked both cards through the self-service codes.

After a few weeks, she wanted to make some transactions on her Zenith Bank app but couldn't.

She realised her app couldn't function without a card and a token, which she had none. She requested a new card and e-token and logged into her Zenith Bank mobile app only to discover that both her lost and current cards were active.

She said:

"I complained, and customer service assured me the stolen card wasn't active. Also,

"I wasn't receiving alerts both credit and debit alerts. The same customer care claimed my alert service was "on".

"Fast forward to 2 weeks ago, I tried logging into my app and noticed I couldn't access to my app. "It showed "Register". I didn't understand why the usual "login" wasn't displayed.

"My gut instinct told me sth was definitely wrong. This was by 5:23 pm.

"I made several attempts to log in, but all proved abortive.

Immediately, I received a code from Zenith bank. I knew there was a problem. My friend & I tried blocking the card &account, It repeatedly read "Error."

"By 5:33 pm, I succeeded in logging into my app via the E-token. A total of 300k was already withdrawn at this time. I got to the bank, and no one to was available except the security. They tried blocking my account, but I got the same error. They reached out to the bankers…

"As an individual, I was trying every possible means to stop whoever it is that had access to my app since the bank obviously couldn't Help. It was at this time I found out that "Two devices were active at the same time"

My phone and ACCOUNT MANAGER.

All the transactions they made. The account details etc.

The most painful part of this is that they used 100k to play "Bet".

My hard-earned money."

Hacker's identity revealed

Ndukwe, in a separate tweet, revealed the alleged identity of the suspected hacker, Ishola Waheed Akanbi Oscar, whose Facebook profile showed he had worked with Eko and Zenith banks.

Ndukwe made a screenshot of the amount moved from her account into the hacker's private account, and the hacker used N100,000 of her money to make a bet.

Other netizens who tracked the hacker's identity revealed that he had hacked several bank accounts and tried to withdraw from the accounts.

Ndukwe, who returned to Twitter a few days later, said the bank had returned all her lost funds, but the hacker is still at large.

Source: Legit.ng