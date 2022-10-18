The soaring cost of food in the country has made life difficult for Nigerian households.

It is even worst in some particular states, with residents forced to budget more every month

Legit.ng breakdown states with the highest and lowest food inflation rate as captured in NBS's latest data

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average annual food inflation rate for the twelve-month period ending September 2022 increased to 23.34 per cent.

This is the highest level in over 13 years, demonstrating how economically stressed Nigerian households have become.

NBS stated this in its Consumer Price Index report published on its website on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

Snapshot of three states with highest lowest inflation Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

Why has food inflation increased

According to NBS, the rise in food inflation was caused by increased prices of Bread and cereals, Food products n.e.c, Potatoes, yams, other tubers, oil, and fat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, NBS noted that there was a reduction in prices of some food items like Tubers, Palm oil, Maize, Beans, and Vegetables.

States with the highest inflation

BusinessDay reports that NBS stated food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (33.09%), Kogi (28.46%), and Ebonyi (27.41%).

While Kaduna (18.84%), Jigawa (19.20%) and Sokoto (19.44%) recorded the slowest rise on year-on-year food inflation.

10 most expensive states September

Kwara 33.09%

Kogi 28.46%

Ebonyi 27.41%

Rivers 27.35

Akwa Ibom 27.25%

Lagos 26.52%

Imo 25.82%

Ondo 25.37%

Cross River 25.36%

Ogun 25.16%

10 cheapest states for food in September

Kaduna 18.84%

Jigawa 19.20%

Sokoto 19.44%

Taraba 20.57%

Oyo 20.68%

Anambra 20.75%

Plateau 20.84%

Kano 21.16%

Bauchi 21.18%

Borno 21.30%

Man invents stove that uses only water to cook

In another report, Hadi Usman, a 67-year-old Nigerian man, has invented a water-cooking stove that does not require gas or kerosene to start a fire.

The special stove combines water and air pressure to produce fire, an amazing concept he demonstrated in a video.

The electronics technician is seeking the support of relevant institutions to ensure the innovation is mass produced.

Source: Legit.ng