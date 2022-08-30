A smart and hardworking man took a bold decision to leave a lucrative job and return to his village

When he did not many people believed in him but the opportunities were too glaring for him to ignore

Today, he owns one of the fastest-growing food production companies in his country while making 20x more than his salary

A Namibia man, Eben Ngula resigned from his job in one of the most lucrative food production companies in his country and relocated to his village to harness opportunities wasting away.

He was born in Ondangwa, a town in northern Namibia known for its waving mahangu heads before harvesting in May or June of each year.

Mahangu is a tough and drought-resistant pearl millet (a cereal grain in the grass family) native to the region.

Eben Ngula, CEO of African Grain millers Credit: how we made it

Ngula saw that while his people enjoyed bountiful harvest, and have always looked to sell to local millers to make flour.

How We Made it Africa reports that he saw the enormous potential in milling and decided to provide a solution.

His experience as a production manager for Namibia Grape Company helped made the idea clearer and so he resigned.

In June 2020, African Grain Millers was birthed

What his company does

African Grain Millers receives its supply of mahangu from the local farmers in the community.

These growers approach the company, which then sends someone to evaluate the size and quality of the grain before agreeing on a price for the purchase.

Some of the growers bring their grain to the warehouse facility where the processing takes place and African Grain Millers also uses its own vehicles to collect the procured product.

It cleans, grinds and mills the mahangu and packages it for delivery to the retailers and agents.

His company is now one of the most sought-after and registered with his country's agriculture ministry.

