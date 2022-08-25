Charlie Chang, a content creator, said he makes about $114,000 monthly in passive income creating digital content

Charlie Chang went through a wave of rejection by medical schools in 2018 and decided to start a side hustle

He listed four side businesses to start with almost zero costs and said he has mastered the art of creating digital content

After going through a wave of rejections from prospective medical schools, Charly Chang began to search for a new career path.

He spent a few years making money as a model, tutoring and even working as a real estate agent.

Charlie Chang, digital content creator Credit: Chang

Source: Instagram

However, in 2018, he began to post personal finance videos on YouTube. It was not fetching enough money, but in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, as stimulus packages were released, the topic of personal finance and what they mean for people's purses began to attract attention.

After his video went viral, he registered for YouTube Adsense to monetise his channel. That began a wave of money-making in passive income. He made about $1.5 million in revenue in 2021.

And in this year, he has been grossing about (N75.2 million) in passive income through his videos, online courses and social media posts, according to a CNBC report.

He provides four business ideas to start with N60k or less.

Affiliate marketing:

Chang said people could affiliate marketing with nothing.

Affiliate marketing lets people earn a commission for promoting a brand's products or services by sharing on their blogs, social media or website. They get paid each time someone makes a purchase.

YouTube Adsense

It also costs nothing to start an Adsense account; revenue is paid out to the creator, and many older videos can still generate revenues.

Digital products

The cost of starting digital products is about N65,000, according to Chang. He says the first step is finding out what creators can teach. It can be copywriting if they have marketing and editing skills.

Renting out a room

Cost varies depending on your situation

Chang said his sister bought a two-bedroom condo in 2017. He lived in one of the rooms and rented out the second for $1,500 a month for two years.

Student makes N290.5 billion yearly creating bags she started as side business

Legit.ng reported that two years ago, MBA student, Wilglory Tanjong from Senegal, launched her bag business for fun.

Now, she sells her bags everywhere, including Nordstrom and Revolve and also got pop singer Beyonce to endorse her bags on Instagram.

Amina Iris, as her bag business is known, has made over N290.5 billion in lifetime revenue since launching in 2020, with about N250.5 million in 2021 alone. Her company has recently earned about N41.5 million in revenue every month.

