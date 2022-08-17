Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday about buying Manchester United before back-tracking

Musk had said, after a follower asked if he was serious, that he is never buying any sports team

He is currently in court over his failed bid to buy the social media platform, Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk's tweet on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, about buying the beleaguered Manchester United raised a lot of dust before the billionaire dismissed it as a joke hours later, an ESPN report said.

The joke comes as the world's richest man is embroiled in a legal tussle with the social media company Twitter over his botched plan to acquire the company for $44 billion.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Source: Getty Images

A joke taken too far?

Musk is an avid user of Twitter, usually joking about social matters or his 103 million followers and getting into trouble with authorities due to his tweets.

The Tesla CEO sent a Tweet on Wednesday, August 27, 2022, about his political leanings before saying he's buying Manchester United.

The Glaziers family and the club owners have come under heavy criticism from fans for the team's recent woeful performance.

When a follower asked him if he was serious, Musk later said via another Tweet that it is a long-running joke on Twitter and added that he is not buying any sports teams.

The trouble with Tesla

The SpaceX CEO ran into trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for tweets in which he claimed he had funds to take the electric car company private, which caused the company's share price to jump.

The statement led to an SEC fraud settlement requiring a Tesla attorney to approve his tweets before publishing.

Musk's April negotiations to buy Twitter have landed into legal woes as the $44 billion deal is now the subject of a court case.

