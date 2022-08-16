Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk stated that he intends to turn human beings into planetary creatures

According to him, humans will someday inhabit space as the earth becomes unliveable, Musk wrote in a Chinese Cyberspace magazine

Musk wrote in the magazine that his space company, SpaceX is planning a massive space shuttle that will move humans into Mar in 1,000 spaceships

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has plans for humanity and that includes turning humans into multi-planetary creatures according to an essay he wrote for a Chinese Cyberspace magazine.

The magazine is run by the Chinese internet censor, the Cyberspace Administration of China, a strong agency that manages data security for several large firms, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Civilization will soon disappear

According to Musk, human civilization disappears from the earth when it is no longer habitable and humans can fly to a new home in a spaceship, as per a translation of the article done by a journalist.

The Tesla CEO said that the first step to getting this was to lower the cost of travelling to space which he said his company, SpaceX was established to do.

The translation said that the billionaire described saw the human civilization as a faint little candle or a shimmering light in an emptiness that will need to become interplanetary so as to survive.

Musk stated that he hopes greatly for humans to create a self-sustaining city on Mars.

The maverick billionaire has constantly spoken of his plans to take over Mars. He said in the article his space company, SpaceX intends to do and build 1,000 Starships to send groups of pioneers to Mars.

Musk's Tesla is the biggest selling electric cars

A spokesperson for Musk confirmed that the billionaire wrote the article.

Musk implored his ‘Chinese friends’ and ‘partners ‘ to join in exploring his space vision, the article's translation said.

The Asian country is one of Tesla’s biggest manufacturing hubs. Output from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory accounts for half of its global production in 2021 and skyrocketed in June 2022.

