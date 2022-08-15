Crypto investors have sued billionaire investors in the US for nudging them into investing in a deceptive platform

Shank Tank star Mark Cuban was dragged to court by investors who believed he hoodwinked them into taking part in the failed Voyager platform

According to them, the Dallas Maverick owner spoke glowingly about the Voyager platform, which prompted many Americans to invest their life savings into the failed platform

Shank Tank investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, is currently facing a class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager crypto products.

The plaintiffs say Voyager was a monumental Ponzi scheme, and the billionaire duped millions of Americans into investing.

Mark Cuban Credit: Amy E. Price / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

About 12 lead plaintiffs lead the class action lawsuit.

The suit was filed in December 2021 and referenced Mark Cassidy v. Voyager Digital and others. It alleged that Cuban and Ehrlich tried so much to use their experiences as investors to dupe millions of Americans into investing mostly their life savings into the deceptive platform and buying Voyager Earn Programme Accounts which turned out to be unregistered with the securities.

The lawsuit said that about 3.5 million Americans had lost over $5 billion in crypto assets. The lawsuit seeks Cuban, Ehrlich and his Dallas Mavericks accountable for paying them back.

According to the suit, Cuban made a speech at Mavericks’ press conference where he strongly supported and praised the collaboration between his firm and the Voyager defendants.

They stated that the Cuban proudly described the way he would personally help to greatly increase the scope and presence of the fraudulent Voyager platform.

Cuban used his influence to tout platform

The lawsuit also stated how Cuban called the Voyager platform as risk-free as you’re going to get in the crypto universe and also excited about the fact that he was investing his own money into the platform to cause further retail investors to join him.

They also claim that the platform is based upon false pretences and false representations and is greatly created to mislead investors to take advantage of investors that can use mobile apps to make payments in an unjust, unsavoury and deceptive manner.

The investors said the Deceptive Voyager was a monumental Ponzi scheme and relied on Cuban and his basketball team to sustain itself until it imploded.

