Nigeria is one of the few nations that most motorbike manufacturers in the world target as their primary market

The story of Kunle Adeyanju riding a bike from London to Lagos has heightened interest in the usage of motorbikes for long-distance travel

These motorbike comes in several shapes and forms, but three stand out as the world's fastest

For months, the Nigerian media space, including the world, was agog with Kunle Adeyanju, who rode from London to Lagos on a bike.

The journey took 41 days as he travelled 13,000 kilometres (8,080 miles) through 11 countries and 31 cities on his Honda CB 500X motorbike, which he later named 'the Eagle'

While its journey was not as smooth, the buzz around it has got many Nigerians talking if the route could be a similar answer to their travelling dreams.

Kunle Adeyanju said his next journey is to ride from Lagos to Israel. Photo credit: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

We have put together some of the fastest automobiles in the world, which could be 10 times faster to your destination than Kunle's'Eagle'.

Dodge tomahawk – top speed: 350 mph

The Dodge Tomahawk is the world’s fastest bike and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles in just 2.5 seconds, which is extremely fast when compared to other bikes.

The bike can reach speeds of 420 miles (676 kilometres) per hour while maintaining aerodynamics, resistance, and stability. a report from BusinessDay shows.

Neiman Marcus, a well-known chain of luxury American department stores, sold all nine Tomahawk units produced between 2003 and 2006 for around $550,000(N228.43m)

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Supersport: 249 mph

With a top speed of 249 mph, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R comes in second on this list.

The bike accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

It is believed to go for N6.47 million or $15,000

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

This cruiser occupies the third position. The Ninja H2R motorcycle has received more innovation than any other Kawasaki motorcycle.

Sold for $55,000 or N22.84 million, the race bike has a top speed of 240 mph. While the street-legal version, Kawasaki Ninja H2, maintains an impressive top speed of 209 mph.

