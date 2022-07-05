The Central Bank of Nigeria drive to reduce the amount of physical cash in the economy has scored a new win

On Monday, CBN announced that the use of QR codes for contactless payments in Nigeria has been updated and now includes consumers and merchant

Financial tech companies will now have to build services to make the new update available to the customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a significant adjustment to the Quick Response (QR) Code Framework, allowing the usage of QR codes for payments in Nigeria to be either merchant-presented or consumer-presented.

This was disclosed in a circular released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) signed by Musa l. Jimoh, Director, Payments System Management Department.

Prior to this change, the implementation of QR Code for payments in Nigeria was only based on the Merchant-presented mode (where merchants present the QR Code for buyers to accept in order to conclude payment transactions).

The CBN stated that the QR code framework was introduced to promote the deployment of an innovative product.

The statement reads:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, in furtherance of its efforts to promote the deployment of innovative products in the Nigerian payments system issued the Framework for Quick Response (QR) Code payments in Nigeria in January 2021,”

The CBN added, “following consultation with various stakeholders on ways to enhance the flexibility offered by the use of QR codes in payments, the CBN hereby reviews section 3.4 of the Framework and henceforth directs that implementation of QR code for payments in Nigeria shall be based on either merchant-presented or consumer-presented modes.”

The CBN also stated that it would continue to monitor industry developments and issue further guidance as may be appropriate.

