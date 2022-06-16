Nigerians are spending more time on the internet latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

According to a report, the number of internet users decreased massively but it did not stop telcos from cashing out

The report shows that 353.1 terabytes of data was consumed by NIgerians in 12 months, browsing the internet

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that Nigerians in 12 months consumed 353.1 terabytes of data in 2021.

This is a 68% increase when compared with the 209.9 terabytes consumed in 2020.

It disclosed this in its its 2021 Subscriber/Network Data Annual Report released today.Thursday, 16 June 2022.

Nigerian has one of the largest internet users in Africa Credit: hast

The huge data consumption is reflected on the financial results of two of the leading network operators, MTN and Airtel, which showed a surge in earnings from data.

The report also showed that there was a 8% decrease in internet subscriptions from 154.3 million as of December 2020 to 141.9 million as of December 2021, Nairametrics reports.

Other key points from the annual data report

Subscriber number decreased from 204.6 million in 2020 to 195.4 million active voice subscriptions as of December 2021, with a loss of 9.1 million subscriptions. This represents about a 4.46% decline in total subscriptions within the period under consideration.

Nigeria`s teledensity decreased from 107.18% as of December 2020 to 102.40% by December 31st, 2021.

The number of Internet Subscribers decreased from 154.3 million subscriptions as of December 2020 to 141.9 million Subscriptions as of December 2021, representing a decline of 8%.

Broadband use decreased from 45.02% as of December 2020 to 40.88% as of December 2021.

Similarly, Broadband Subscriptions decreased from 85.9 million subscriptions in December 2020 to 78 million subscriptions as of December 2021.

