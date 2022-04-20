Ovaioza was relative an unknown undergraduate with deep religious convictions while in the campus

Those who are acquainted with her say she would be the one to wake people up in the morning for prayers and would go on to lead the songs

At 2oo level, the sources said, she changed and became a big spender who did numerous giveaways at school before dropping out of school

Just two years ago, Ovaioza was a struggling undergraduate in an undisclosed university in Nigeria who always clutched the Bible and led prayers in her hostel every morning, people close to her said.

A tweet by the Twitter handle @the_lawrenz said that in 2019, Ovaioza was a hairdresser in the hostel and she would wake up the christians in the hostel for morning prayers. She always led the singing as she had a good voice and survived on hair making.

The transformation of Ovaioza



When the transformation began

At 200 levels, Ovaioza had become a big lady in school, using big and latest phones. @the_lawrenz said she resumed the semester clutching expensive gadgets and did ‘numerous giveaways for two straight weeks.

Ovaioza allegedly left the hostel and checked into a hotel where she stayed for the rest of the semester, paying N200,000 per night for two months.

She never went back to school to complete her degree programme.

Ovaioza’s sudden wealth and transformation were shocking to most of those who know, a source who claimed to be acquainted with her very well said.

In one of her posts on Facebook, Ovaioza detailed how she became famous on social media.

According to her, she prowled Facebook looking for people with huge followers and learning what stood them out.

How she sought and got clout on social media

She said she discovered that doing some sort of sensual and sexual content was what will endear her to potential investors and boost her net worth.

She said:

I began to post my stories and sex’al posts. I blocked a lot of people who would come to my wall to say otherwise because I had a reason for doing what I was doing: getting an audience before introducing my business. When I got 10k followers in October, then my content changed.”

The self-styled CEO of Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business would go on to woo investors and amassed over N3 billion with what has come to be known as one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Nigeria where investors say they entrusted her with millions to do business on their behalf and never got their money back

