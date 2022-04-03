Nigerians will have to find a way to dispose of their bad naira notes as CBN has instructed banks to stop or get fined

CBN also warned that should banks default and put the bad notes as part of their deposits a fine of N400 will be applicable to every N100

In the last six years, CBN spent N3.88 billion to destroy over N4.13 trillion worth of dirty currencies deposited by commercial banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to stop including mutilated notes as part of their deposits.

The stop this huge cost, Ahmed Umar, director, currency operations department of CBN, in Abuja, said this in a circular issued over the weekend warned banks will now pay a fine of N400 for every N100 mutilated dirty notes.

According to the circular, the directive took effect from April 1.

Godwin Emefiele CBN Governor Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What he is saying

Umar said that the existence of such banknotes in the economy falsified the true value of the currency in circulation.

He added that it could also be a channel for fraudulent activities.

He said that henceforth, composed banknotes discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract a penalty of 400 per cent of the value.

In his words:

“The management of the CBN observed with concern the increase number of composed banknotes deposited by DMBs and request for replacement of such banknotes by members of the public,” CBN said.

“The existence of composed banknotes in the economy falsify the true value of currency in circulation, and can also be avenue for fraudulent activities.

“Consequently, any composed banknote discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract penalty of 400 percent of the value.”

Role of CBN currency circulation

CBN on its website noted that currency is issued to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) through the branches of the CBN and unfit notes are retrieved through the same channel.

Currency deposited in the CBN by the DMBs is processed and sorted into fit and unfit notes in line with the Clean Notes Policy. The fit banknotes are re-issued, while the unfit ones are disposed of.

