Abbey Signature, a real estate company has reported a staff of the Nigeria National Corporatio (NNPC} to the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari

The company alleges that Asabe Waziri purchased two units of its property for N260 million and paid N140 million cash and bank transfers

The firm asked the NNPC GMD to prevail on Waziri to vacate the property as she has become quarrelsome uses intimidation against its staff and other neighbours

Abbey Signature Limited has petitioned the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari over the malfeasance of one of its officials, Asabe Waziri.

In a letter dated March 4, 2022, and addressed to the NNPC GMD and CEO of NNPC Limited, Abbey Signature alleged that Waziri has flouted every agreement on the two units of N260 million plush property in Abuja.

Firm petitions NNPC

The letter was written by the company’s lawyer, Victor Giwa and alleged that Waziri engaged in aggression, criminal intimidation and public nuisance.

The property development firm also alleged that in view of the misconduct, it went to court and secured order asking Waziri to vacate the property

The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa of Court 7 in FCT heard the case.

The company added that Waziri has refused to leave the premises and, instead, has resorted to using scandalous action on the property.

Abbey asked Kyari to ask Waziri to leave the property.

The firm, therefore, urged Kyari to prevail on Waziri to vacate the property.

She's a nuisance and intolerable, firm alleges

According to the petition, Abbey Signature said its services have been interrupted and undermined by Waziri who pretended to be a businesswoman initial but were later found to be a staff of the NNPC.

The company said Waziri wanted to buy one unit of the two-bedroom flat in their apartment valued at N130 million but later went ahead to purchase two at N260 million.

The company alleged that shortly after Waziri got possession of the units, she began to display characters inappropriate for a public servant.

Abbey Signature said in the letter that Waziri’s payment method was dubious as she made several huge payments in US dollars in cash to the management team which is against section 15 of the Money Laundry Act and flouted all agreements and rules governing the conduct of residents in the premises.

Court boots Asabe Waziri out

The company went on to allege that Waziri has assaulted its staff and officers on the premises.

In its ruling of February 17, 2022, the court Waziri can longer claim ownership of the premises and asked her to vacate the premises while her money is refunded her.

Abbey Signature was said to have refunded the N140 to Waziri with an additional N10 million making it N150 million refund.

