More Nigerian banks are coming up with various services that give customers the opportunity to get quick loans

The loans are offered without the need for customers to provide collateral which is expected to be the standard practice

Union Bank, First bank are some of the biggest Nigerian banks providing these loans in fulfilment of CBN's push to make available more finance to businesses and households

Nigerian banks are offering unsecured lending, a loan that does not require collateral, as demand rises among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and households.

This rise was occasioned by the recent CBN's loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) policy which requires banks to increase real sector lending for improved economic growth.

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had in recent times taken some tough decisions to address the challenges bedevilling the growth of the real sector, and generally, the Nigerian economy.

CBN initiated the LDR on July 3, 2019, directing banks to henceforth maintain 60% from September 30, 2019.

The latest CBN's consumer credit report shows that demand for unsecured credit cards lending rose to 9.4 index points in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 from 4.9 points in the first quarter of the same year, BusinessDay reports.

Here are some of the banks that offer loans without collateral as seen in their websites.

Access Bank, which offers up to N10 million without collateral to SMEs;

Fidelity Bank (N10m)

First Bank (N10m)

GTBank (N30m),

Polaris Bank (N10m)

Standard Chartered Bank (N20m)

Union Bank (N50m)

Zenith Bank (N10m)

First bank

For instance, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has designed a variety of salary products for working Nigerians with domicile salary accounts.

According to the Bank, its loan offers without collateral are designed to help people unlock existing wealth.

