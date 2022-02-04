Lady who worked in a dental office before masks became a thing said she started making money by tattooing on people's eyebrow

Emma Robinson said she was making a little above N14 million every year from working in a dentists office

According to her, after she launched her business, started raking in over N3 million monthly from her side business turned full-time job

Starting a side business for many people can come in different ways. Ideas hits differently and those who are not open for a new ideas can barely make a breakthrough.

Before the start of COVID-19, Emma Robinson started her first full-time job as a marketing coordinator at a dental office in Columbus, Ohio where she had a yearly salary of N14.3 million.

Emma Robinson owns an eyebrow tattoo parlour Credit: Emma Robinson

Source: UGC

Robinson said every day, her office was fully booked with clients who want teeth whitening and veneers. But as the Pandemic hit and people started wearing masks, she started thinking how people can still want to whiten their teeth and hide their smiles behind a mask.

Study peoples facial expression helped

Robinson became fixated on reading people’s facial expressions and emotions, especially through their eyes and brows.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She started researching microblading, a semi-permanent brow-enhancement process where small strokes like the shape of individual hairs are tattooed in the eyebrow areas.

When she was not working in her dentistry office, Robinson attended microbladding classes. She practised for several hours every day.

A full-blown business is born

Eventually, what started as a hobby turned into a profitable side business. She was seeing roughly five clients every week and was making almost N3 million monthly.

In June 2021, after three months of combining both jobs, she decided to call it quits with her dentistry job and turned to her micro blading side business full-time. She named it Columbus Cosmetic In.

Robinson said she brings in about N3.6 million in sales, including tips, which is triple what she used to earn at her dental office job.

She gives tips for anyone looking to start a side hustle:

Create a business plan first

Consider temporarily working for free

Prepare to work hard and make sacrifices

Woman makes N8.3 Million Organising Other Peoples Homes Online

Legit.ng has reported that can you trust someone to give you a 3D animation of how your home should look online?

Well, a woman seem to have made a business out of the whole thing as she is now in hot demand. Dani Prado moved from Brazil in 2014 with her husband to the US because of her husband’s work.

The 42 year old woman was a marketing manager for several years in Sao Paulo but when she moved to the US, she thought of doing something new.

Source: Legit.ng