A 14-year-old almost lost her life when she went to dye her hair and eyebrows and developed an allergy

Her mother said the doctors told her daughter was lucky to be alive and would have died if she was not rushed to Accident and Emergency in time

The teenager has since developed terrible blisters while her hair eyebrows and hair have started to fall off

A 14-year-old teenager, Cheyanne West, escaped death by the whiskers after she developed an allergic reaction to hair and eyebrow dye treatment that landed her in a hospital on Christmas eve.

Doctors told her parents Cheyanne would have lost her life if she was not brought in time to the hospital, according to a report by DailyMail.

Cheyanne West

Unable to secure permission

The 14-year-old had gone to the salon on Christmas Eve to dye hair and eyebrow in Colchester, United Kingdom.

Since the salon failed to secure her mother’s permission for the treatment, they called her grandmother who gave them the go-ahead.

On Christmas Eve, her mother Rhia Vikki West rushed her 14-year-old daughter, Cheyanne, to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Christmas in the hospital

The teenager was in the hospital on Christmas Eve with her mum, receiving treatments and pain killers, but was later sent home – however, her condition worsened overnight.

The teenager's throat soon began to bulge and her eyes were so swollen that she couldn't see anything.

She was taken back to the hospital on Christmas Day where her mother was told by the doctors that she was lucky to be alive.

The botched beauty treatment has brought blisters on her eyebrows and her hair has started to fall off, leaving the teen scared it will not grow back.

She said:

'I'm starting to feel alright now but my eyebrows are still in a lot of pain and keep falling off and my eyes keep weeping yellow. 'I have loads of blister that keep popping too.'

The incident spoilt the family's Christmas outing plans as her distraught mother was left disturbed for almost losing her daughter.

Her older siblings were down with COVID-19, while Cheyanne was being treated in the hospital, with both isolated in separate bedrooms.

