The Nigeria Customs Services has commenced the auctioning of abandoned and seized items at the ports

The Customs said the revamped e-auction site allows Nigerians to participate in the bid process fairly

The agency also provided steps to bid for items on the e-auction platform

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, reopened the updated e-auction platform to allow it to dispose of most of the seized, abandoned, and contraband consignments at the ports across Nigeria.

The development has allowed Nigerians to participate in the opportunity the Customs gave in the e-auction.

Nigeria Customs provides ways to buy items at cheap prices

Participants need to register on the Customs e-Auction site to buy items, which involves providing personal information and agreeing to the terms and conditions set by the Service.

The information available on the official website of the NCS details ways to participate in the e-auction, where lucky bidders can win vehicles, containers, and other goods.

Register to bid

Prospective bidders are expected to register on the e-auction sitehttps://auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.

The platform is a revamped version of the former portal designed to give Nigerians equal opportunity to participate.

Bidders are expected to log on to the auction site, create an account, fund their e-wallets, and bid on any items on display.

They are also expected to present three critical items:

A valid Tax Identification Number (TIN)

An email address linked to their TINs

A phone number

Verification

The Nigeria Customs may perform a verification process to confirm the participant’s identity.

Administrative/bidding fee

Interested participants are expected to pay a nominal Administrative Charge of N1,000 for a successful sign-up on the Customs Service e-Auction.

Viewing e-auction listing

Interested buyers can browse listings of items available for auction, including details, descriptions, and conditions.

Bidding period

According to Abdullahi Maidawa, the national public relations officer of customs, the auctions are periodic, open every Tuesday at noon, and close at 6 pm.

Participants can bid for just two items in a window but can bid on them repeatedly to increase their chances of winning.

Notice of winning bid

Immediately after the bid period ends, participants with the highest bid are notified, which includes details about the winning amount.

The Customs spokesman asked successful bidders to download their winning certificates promptly via the link sent to their email, saying that winners must provide the certificate where their goods are kept, and the clearance process takes seven days.

Payment

Winners are required to pay for the items won within a specific time frame. Payment methods and instructions are provided on the e-auction site.

BusinessDay reports that the Service insists that all payments for auctioned vehicles be made through the official payment gateways or banks without providing further gratification and processing fees.

Nigeria Customs begins online auction of cars, rice, others

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) revealed on Friday, January 19, 2023, that it has resumed the electronic auctioning of abandoned and seized cars and other goods, including consignments in containers that have overstayed in the ports.

A statement by the Service's National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the overhauled e-auction portal was unveiled on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Maiwada said the new e-auction portal would ensure transparent disposal of seized and overtime goods and give Nigerians equal opportunity to participate.

