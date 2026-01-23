The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu

The agreement was signed with Aero Alliance after approval by the Federal Executive Council in July 2025

The aviation minister said workers’ jobs and employment conditions were fully protected under the deal

The federal government has signed a concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

The agreement was signed with Aero Alliance after approval by the Federal Executive Council in July 2025. Photo: FAAN

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Friday, following the formal signing of the agreement with Aero Alliance, the selected concessionaire, PUNCH reported.

According to the ministry, representatives of the Enugu State Government, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and Aero Alliance were present at the signing ceremony.

Concession process was transparent – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the agreement marked the conclusion of a long and transparent process that began several years ago and received Federal Executive Council approval on July 31, 2025.

Keyamo explained that after the approval, the ministry engaged in extensive negotiations with FAAN and the concessionaire, including consultations with aviation unions, to ensure workers’ rights were fully protected.

Jobs of airport workers secured

He stressed that airport workers were not retrenched and that their employment conditions remained unchanged, adding that they would continue as staff of the federal government and FAAN.

As reported by VANGUARD, the minister noted that while the main concession agreement had been finalised, a few operational issues, including security charges and aspects of the airport’s financial model, would be resolved in the coming weeks.

He described the agreement as a milestone that would reposition the Enugu airport for improved efficiency, enhanced service delivery, and a better passenger experience.

The concession of the Enugu airport forms part of the federal government’s broader aviation reform programme aimed at attracting private investment, upgrading airport infrastructure, improving regional connectivity, and strengthening the competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

A concession arrangement allows a private operator to manage, maintain, and upgrade airport facilities for a specified period, while ownership of the airport remains with the government.

The concession is part of a wider plan to attract private investment and improve airport efficiency across Nigeria.

