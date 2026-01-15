Dulux Paints has unveiled new premium packaging for its range of paint products, marking a fresh chapter for the brand while maintaining the quality it has delivered to Nigerians for over 60 years.

This exciting update reinforces the brand’s premium positioning while continuing to deliver the same high-performance paint products that have made Dulux the preferred choice of homeowners, painters, and building professionals.



The newly redesigned packaging establishes a distinctive, modern identity for Dulux while highlighting the brand’s enduring commitment to excellence, durability, and innovation. Designed to meet the highest international standards, the refreshed look also underscores Dulux’s dedication to eco-friendly production, ensuring customers receive top-tier paint solutions while contributing to a more sustainable environment.

“For over 60 years, Dulux has remained the benchmark for quality in the Nigerian paint industry,” said Bolarin Okunowo, Managing Director, Chemical and Allied Products PLC.

She added, “Our new packaging is a testament to our legacy of excellence, reaffirming our commitment to providing a truly premium solution. Customers will be delighted with this refreshed look, which enhances the brand experience while maintaining the superior product quality they have come to trust.”

Aramide Nwokediuko, Head of Corporate Services, also added that through this strategic rebranding, Dulux continues to set the standard for premium paint solutions, offering Nigerian consumers an elevated experience that seamlessly blends aesthetics, sustainability, and unmatched durability.

The newly designed Dulux paint buckets are available across Dulux Emulsion, Dulux Luxurious Silk, Dulux Gloss, and Dulux Weathershield variants. Customers are invited to experience the new packaging when they purchase Dulux products at all Dulux-authorised Colour Centres and Colour Shops nationwide.

The packaging launch is supported by a full-fledged media campaign, with executions across Television, Out-of-Home, and Digital platforms, aimed at enlightening consumers and driving meaningful conversations and connections around Dulux’s new look.

With this refreshed packaging, Dulux continues to reinforce its position as the standard for premium paint solutions, ensuring that professionals and homeowners alike enjoy products that deliver both aesthetic excellence and long-lasting durability.

