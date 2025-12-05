African Nations Move Towards Unified Reparations Claim Against Britain

African nations, led by Nigeria, are uniting to file a joint reparations claim against the United Kingdom for colonial-era crimes

The move, advanced at an AU-backed Algiers conference, seeks justice, recognition, and accountability for historical exploitation

The global attention is growing, fuelled by documentaries and public debate, as Africa consolidates a continental legal and diplomatic strategy

In a historic move signaling a coordinated legal and diplomatic offensive, African leaders are advancing plans to file a joint reparation claim against the United Kingdom for crimes committed during the colonial era.

The push gained significant momentum at a major conference in Algiers on Sunday, where policymakers convened to translate principle into action.

Nigeria leads Africa’s push for $5 trillion in reparations. Photo: Jan Woitas

Source: Getty Images

The meeting, focused on having colonial-era crimes “recognized, criminalized and addressed through reparations,” directly advances a resolution passed by the African Union (AU) earlier this year. That resolution calls for justice and reparations for victims of colonialism, building on a landmark proposal at the AU’s February summit to formally define colonization as a crime against humanity and develop a unified continental position.

Nigeria, a regional powerhouse, is taking a leading role in the burgeoning campaign. The push was foreshadowed in September when Nigerian Senator Prince Ned Nwoko sent an official claim to the British government demanding $5 trillion in reparations for the damages of colonialism. While this was a national initiative, it set a powerful precedent and figure for the broader continental discussion.

The British government has consistently rejected such claims. Officials in London have previously labeled demands for colonial reparations as "astonishingly hypocritical," maintaining that the UK is proud of its modern partnership with African nations and refuses to engage with allegations of historical crimes in a legal or reparative framework.

Portuguese Soldier from the 16th century, part of the Benin Kingdom collection Photo: Lane Turner

Source: Getty Images

However, the African initiative is gaining traction in the court of global public opinion. A recently released documentary, “From Slavery to Bond,” has renewed scrutiny on the British Empire’s legacy.

The film investigates how colonial policies on resource extraction, arbitrary borders, and historical artifacts offset laid a “solid ground for modern problems and crises” across the continent, lending academic and moral weight to the reparations argument.

The Algiers conference represents a critical step in a meticulously planned framework. Analysts suggest a joint AU claim would carry far greater geopolitical and legal heft than individual national efforts, posing a significant diplomatic challenge to the UK.

The next phase is expected to involve consolidating a common historical assessment, finalizing a legal strategy, and determining the structure and scope of the reparations demand.

While the path to any monetary payment remains long and fraught, the collective move marks a pivotal shift.

