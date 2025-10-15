Afri Invoice, Nigeria’s leading cloud-based e-invoicing and payment platform, is celebrating its second anniversary — a milestone that reflects both its rapid growth and the accelerating pace of Nigeria’s digital economy.

In just two years, the company has become a trusted partner for thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, and corporates seeking faster, smarter, and more transparent payment solutions.

Afri Invoice's CEO, Mark, lists Afri Invoice's two-year journey of innovation. Credit: Afri Invoice

A Mission rooted in empowerment

From inception, Afri Invoice set out to solve one of Africa’s most persistent business challenges, slow payments and inefficient invoicing.

“Two years ago, we set out to solve one of the biggest challenges facing African entrepreneurs,” said Mark Odenore, Founder of Afri Invoice. “Today, we celebrate not just our anniversary, but the thousands of businesses that have grown with us and the future of digital commerce across the continent.”

Odenore emphasised that Afri Invoice’s mission extends beyond technology: it’s about empowering African entrepreneurs with tools that make them more competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.

“Afri Invoice believes that when businesses thrive, communities flourish,” he added.

“That’s why we continue to invest in innovation, education, and outreach, ensuring that every entrepreneur, regardless of size or sector, has the tools to succeed.”

Building a Digital Backbone for Africa’s Businesses

In just 24 months, Afri Invoice has achieved remarkable milestones:

Processed tens of thousands of invoices across Nigeria



Enabled faster payments for SMEs, freelancers, and enterprises

Integrated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for seamless e-invoicing compliance

Delivered mobile-first solutions optimised for Nigeria's local internet conditions



Delivered mobile-first solutions optimised for Nigeria’s local internet conditions Provided secure, scalable tools for financial management, analytics, and business insights

These achievements position Afri Invoice as a catalyst for Nigeria’s ongoing digital transformation, especially as more businesses adopt cloud-based financial systems in response to regulatory modernisation and economic shifts.

Driving Nigeria’s cashless future

Afri-Invoice’s rise coincides with Nigeria’s broader shift toward a cashless and compliant digital economy, driven by new CBN and FIRS policies that encourage electronic payment adoption.

By integrating e-invoicing with payment automation, the platform helps entrepreneurs stay compliant while reducing paperwork and payment delays — a crucial edge in today’s competitive marketplace.

Industry observers note that such platforms are key to unlocking financial inclusion and efficiency, especially for the millions of small businesses that form the backbone of Africa’s economy.

FIRS Chairman, Zaach Adedeji, champions e-invoicing in Nigeria. Credit: FIRS

Beyond software. Partner in progress

As Afri Invoice marks two years of impact, it reaffirms its mission to remain more than a fintech tool. It aims to be a partner in progress — guiding African entrepreneurs into a more connected, transparent, and technology-driven future.

“Innovation is not just what we build, but what we enable others to achieve,” Odenore said. “Afri Invoice’s next chapter is about scaling that impact — across Nigeria, and across Africa.”

