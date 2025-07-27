The United Kingdom has expanded its Skilled Worker visa to include over 70 mid-level roles amid labour shortages

The new list includes fashion designers, IT specialists, and lab technicians with a lower threshold

Applicants still need a job offer from a licensed sponsor and must meet qualification and job code requirements

The United Kingdom has increased its skilled worker visa scheme to include over 70 additional mid-level occupations, offering new work opportunities.

In the latest update titled the Temporary Shortage Occupation List (TSOL), foreign professionals such as fashion designers, engineering technicians, and IT specialists are now included among the professions eligible to apply for a work visa, with salaries starting from or below £29,000 (N60.16 million)

This move, which took effect on July 22, 2025, is part of the government’s strategy to tackle urgent labour shortages by easing access to roles traditionally considered outside the high-skilled visa category.

UK adjusts visa requirements

The revised list reduces salary thresholds and streamlines visa processes for select roles in fields including healthcare, engineering, construction, creative industries, science, and information technology.

Under the revised rules, salary requirements now vary based on an applicant’s visa history.

While standard thresholds still apply to newcomers, those categorised as “new entrants” PhD holders.

Individuals with continuous Skilled Worker visas before April 4, 2024, can qualify at lower salary levels, Vanguard reports.

UK salary changes

For instance, a pipe fitter who previously needed to earn at least £46,000 can now be eligible with £40,400. Engineering technicians are permitted at £34,700, down from £42,500.

In the creative sector, fashion designers can now qualify with £29,100, while data analysts in tech are eligible at £28,600.

Laboratory technicians in science and healthcare can apply with £25,000, reduced from the standard £33,400.

This restructured visa list is seen as a direct response to economic and political pressures surrounding skills shortages.

It seeks to make the UK labour market more globally competitive while addressing domestic gaps in practical, mid-level roles.

Rules on new visa requirements

Despite these new allowances, all applicants must still meet basic eligibility requirements, including having a confirmed job offer from a licensed UK sponsor and obtaining a Certificate of Sponsorship.

Applications must also include proof of qualifications, salary information, and a valid job match aligned with the official occupation codes.

Here is a list of new occupations

Some of the occupations captured in the new temporary list include:

Painters and decorators

Construction and building trades supervisors

Floorers and wall tilers

Dancers and choreographers

Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

Clothing, fashion and accessories designers

Authors, writers and translators

A comprehensive list and salary can be found here

