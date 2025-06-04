The world’s highest-paid CEOs are all from the tech industry and are led by American companies, leading innovation and vision

The latest ranking shows that Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is the world’s highest-paid CEO with massive earnings

Musk, who is also the world’s richest individual, recently resigned from President Donald Trump’s administration as the head of DOGE

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The world’s highest-earning chief executives come mostly from the tech industry and are dominated by Americans and American tech firms.

From Microsoft, Tesla, Nvidia, and others, these CEOs have led their companies to incredible heights, with massive earnings and revenue.

Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang and the world's highest-earning CEOs. Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Staff

Source: Getty Images

They spark tech innovations, navigating the complex maze of the tech industry and are rewarded for their vision, leadership and creativity.

Sundar Pichai: Alphabet - $280m

The Alphabet CEO, Google’s parent company, earns about $280 million, showing his leadership, advertising, and emerging technology.

Pichai’s pay includes a base salary and stock awards, which align with the tech company’s performance metrics.

The tech behemoth is a multinational tech conglomerate, with Google as its flagship, and several other firms.

The Indian-born Pichai emerged as Alphabet's CEO in 2019.

Hock E. Tan: Broadcom - $288m

The American multinational designer, developer, manufacturer, and global supplier of semiconductors and infrastructure products.

Broadcom’s product offering serves data centres, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage, and industrial markets.

Tan emerged as the company’s CEO in 2006, receiving $288 million as an annual salary, showing his innovation, leadership in the semiconductor sector, and successful acquisition strategies.

Robert A. Kotick: Activision Blizzard - $296.7m

Activision Blizzard, the American video game company, was founded in 2008.

It builds interactive gaming and entertainment experiences for users.

The CEO, Kotick, earns about $296.7 million.

Satya Nadella: Microsoft $309.4m

Founded by Bill Gates, Microsoft is one of the world’s leading tech companies.

The company has soared to greater heights under Nadella’s leadership, experiencing significant growth, especially in cloud services and enterprise solutions.

Nadella’s $309.4 million pay shows the tech firm's strong performance and strategic direction.

Marc Benioff: Salesforce - $439.4m

The American cloud-based software firm provides applications dedicated to sales, customer service, marketing automation, e-commerce, analytics, artificial intelligence, and application development.

Its CEO, Benioff, receives about $439.4 million in annualised salary in recognition of his leadership in cloud computing and customer relationship management solutions.

He grew the company’s global reach through strategic acquisitions.

Leonard Schleifer: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - $452.9m

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Schleifer, earns about $452.9 million, showing his role in biotech and the development of critical therapies.

His earnings show the company’s success in developing breakthrough treatments for cancers and eye conditions.

The company seeks innovative solutions for people having serious diseases with cutting-edge science.

Reed Hastings: Netflix - $453.5m

The Netflix co-founder and executive chairman earns about $53.5 million as compensation for his transformative role in the entertainment industry through streaming services and original content production.

The American subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service primarily distributes original and acquired content from various segments, and it is available globally in multiple languages.

Jensen Huang: NVIDIA -$561m

The global leader in AI computing provides end-to-end solutions, deploying AI-powered autonomous machines and edge computing.

Nvidia has been responsible for advancing graphics processing and AI technologies.

Huang’s earnings show Nvidia’s significant growth and influence in the tech sector.

Tim Cook: Apple - $770.5m

The global leader in smartphone production is known for its consumer electronics, software, and services.

Since becoming Apple’s CEO in 2011, Tim Cook has led the tech firm to greater heights, supervising the launch of innovative products and expanding Apple’s global footprint.

His $770.5 million shows his role in keeping Apple as a leader in the tech industry.

Elon Musk: Tesla - $23.5bn

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is Tesla and SpacThe eX CEO, topping the list of the world’s highest-paid CEOs with $23.5 billion.

Elon Musk's package comprises stock options tied to Tesla’s performance.

According to reports, Musk’s earnings have been the subject of legal battle, with debates surrounding their magnitude and approval.

5 highest-earning CEOs in the oil industry

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian oil and gas industry continues to display strong financial strength and leadership, with top oil companies reporting juicy performances in their 2024 financials.

The top oil firms, such as Seplat Energy, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria, Aradel Holdings, Eterna Plc, and MRS Oil Nigeria, have emerged as the highest-grossing oil firms, with their CEOs earning juicy pay.

Data shows that Seplat is one of Nigeria’s leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng