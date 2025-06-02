In a rapidly evolving design landscape where aesthetics and functionality are increasingly intertwined, Nova Interior Limited is emerging as a leader in Nigeria’s interior design industry.

Founded and led by Mary-Jane Ahunna Onuegbu, the company is reshaping interior aesthetics across homes and commercial spaces nationwide.

Headquartered in Abuja, Nova Interior specialises in crafting interiors that transcend mere visual appeal, integrating identity, culture, and emotional depth.

Onuegbu's design ethos emphasises purpose and narrative, infusing each project with intentionality and compelling storytelling.

Onuegbu stated in a recent interview.

“I don’t just design rooms, I design feelings,. Every detail must tell a story and contribute to a sense of meaning and belonging.”

Onuegbu’s passion for design took root in childhood, sparked by a fascination with rearranging furniture and sketching room layouts.

What began as a creative pastime evolved into formal training, years of industry experience, and ultimately the founding of Nova Interior Limited.

Today, the company delivers comprehensive design solutions, spanning luxurious residential projects to commercial spaces tailored to reflect brand identities.

Over the years, Nova Interior Limited has earned a strong reputation for quality, elegance, and innovation.

Rather than following fleeting trends, Mary-Jane Ahunna Onuegbu has developed a signature style defined by spatial clarity, cultural depth, and what she calls “luxurious restraint.”

The firm’s diverse portfolio includes corporate lounges, private offices, hospitality venues, and high-end residential projects—each one blending global design standards with distinctly local influences.

This fusion has helped position Nova Interior Limited at the forefront of contemporary African interior design.

Beyond client work, Onuegbu is deeply invested in nurturing the industry’s future. Through internships, coaching programs, and design masterclasses hosted by Nova Interior Limited, she is actively mentoring emerging Nigerian designers.

She said:

“We have incredible talent in this country. But talent needs structure. Without mentorship and industry standards, the ecosystem can’t grow. I’m committed to helping change that.”

Looking ahead, Onuegbu is set to launch a line of Nigerian-inspired décor pieces and is developing a coffee table book that chronicles the evolution of African interior aesthetics.

As Abuja emerges as a growing centre for innovation and lifestyle development, Nova Interior Limited is strategically placing itself at the heart of this transformation.

Mary-Jane Ahunna Onuegbu envisions a future where African interior design is recognised globally not as a fleeting trend, but as a sophisticated and lasting expression of cultural identity.

With the industry steadily evolving, Nova Interior Limited is increasingly seen as a standard-bearer for excellence, creativity, and mentorship, setting the pace for what’s possible in the future of design across the continent.

