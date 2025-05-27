Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that Dangote Industries Limited will commence coal export

He stated that his company is also projecting to earn about $7 million daily from fertiliser sales, stating that his firm will earn massive forex for Nigeria

The billionaire stated that about eight cargoes and the refinery operations will export more than 25 million tons of different products.

The President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has revealed that the conglomerate will commence coal export out of Nigeria.

Dangote revealed this on Monday, May 26, 2025, during a courtesy call at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters in Lagos.

Dangote targets massive FX earnings from fertiliser

The Nigerian billionaire said that the company is also targeting a $7 million daily revenue from fertiliser sales in two years.

According to Dangote, the firm will massively expand its export business, stating that his cement factory in Itori is exporting the product out of Nigeria.

He said the conglomerate has a six-million-ton cement export.

Dangote to export 25 million tons of products

Dangote disclosed that in a few weeks, the company will commence coal export, while its fertiliser exports will have about eight cargoes, and the refinery operations will export more than 25 million tons of different products.

The Kano-born billionaire revealed that the company has also gone into polypropylene production and export, saying that the firm will be big on exports.

The industrialist said his company plans to export 16,000 tons of fertiliser in the next two years.

He estimated that the 16,000 tons amounts to between $6.5 million and $7 million daily, earning the country massive foreign exchange.

Dangote expressed appreciation to the NPA, saying that the authority is the company’s biggest and largest customer.

Dangote unveils the size of his Lekki operations

According to him, the size of his conglomerate’s operations in Lekki in Lagos will be about 240 ships of crude, with each ship carrying one million crude, with the products amounting to 600 ships annually.

He said that the company’s fertiliser operations will involve almost eight ships loading per day.

Africa’s wealthiest man disclosed that the country has never witnessed such operations, saying that it poses a significant challenge.

He expressed confidence that the company’s operations will not sink with the NPA’s help.

NPA lauds Dangote’s achievement

The NPA’s Managing Director and chief executive officer (CEO), Abubakar Dantsho, said Dangote was at the NPA to appreciate the dividends of the naira-for-crude sale policy.

Dantsho said that the initiative has contributed to achieving efficiency in transactions and operations between government agencies.

Per Dantsho, the economy will be efficient if other sectors collaborate and align their efforts.

Dangote begins manufacturing of polypropylene

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote has declared that from October, Nigeria will no longer import polypropylene, a versatile product used in textile and plastic manufacturing.

The development comes as the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery nears total operational capacity.

The oil refinery is poised to enter Nigeria's polypropylene market, estimated at $267.7 million.

