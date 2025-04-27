SMEDAN has launched a project offering fashion designers affordable workspaces equipped with sewing machines and steady electricity

The initiative aims to provide tailors with tools and uninterrupted power to ease business operations

The goal is to help small business owners across industries turn their skills into sustainable jobs, with the hopes of expanding the program to other states

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has started a new project to help small business owners, especially fashion designers.

For just N300 a day, designers can use fully equipped workspaces at SMEDAN’s head office in Abuja.

Good news as SMEDAN provides Nigerian tailors access to equipment, power for N300 daily fee

Source: UGC

These workspaces come with sewing machines and steady electricity, solving two major problems: lack of equipment and power.

This initiative, led by the SMEDAN Director General, helps reduce the high cost of running a business, giving entrepreneurs a chance to work without needing to rent a shop or buy expensive tools.

Seyi Law offers to pay for some tailors

Promoting the initiative on his social media pages, Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law did a quick video of his visit and to inform the people of this great opportunity the agency has provided.

Moved by the potential she witnessed, she pledged to sponsor 10 fashion designers for a free 30-day access to the facility.

He said:

"As part of my own support, I want to pay for 10 fashion designers or tailors who are resident in Abuja to go and use the place for 30 days. I will select 5 people from Instagram and 5 from X (Twitter)."

SMEDAN expanding help to other businesses

SMEDAN’s program is not just for fashion designers. It also supports carpenters, recyclers, and others by providing the tools and electricity they need to work.

The bigger goal is to help small business owners in different industries grow their skills into full-time jobs.

Many people are hoping this project will spread to other states, giving more young Nigerians the opportunity to start and grow their businesses without heavy expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng