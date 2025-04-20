Nigeria and China are exploring a digital currency exchange to reduce reliance on the dollar for transactions

The new deal would allow Nigeria to directly convert naira to the Chinese Yuan via the renminbi development by China’s apex bank

The renminbi (RMB) is a central bank digital currency issued by the People’s Bank of China to allow dependence on cryptos

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership has disclosed that Nigeria would soon ink a deal on Digital RMB with China to allow a direct conversion of naira to Chinese Yuan.

The digital renminbi (RMB) is a central bank digital currency issued by the Chinese apex bank, the People’s Bank of China.

FG and China to sign a deal on digital currency swap to reduce dependence on the dollar. Credit: Bloomberg Creative

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, China Explore Crypto Options

The Director-General of the NCSP, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed that the deal was expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on the US dollar.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

He described the deal as a significant step in Nigeria’s move from a trade relationship with China to a mutually-beneficial collaboration.

He stated that Nigeria has secured over $30 billion in investment pledges and 300 expressions of interest from Chinese companies in the last five months.

FG to support Nigeria’s digital currency market

According to him, the significance of leveraging Chinese technology, especially in the digital asset ecosystem and knowledge transfer, is enormous, stating that the NCSP is committed to supporting the globalisation of Nigeria’s capital market.

He outlined the objectives of the collaboration, which include infrastructure development, scaling Chinese investments, boosting trade and economic ties, promoting transparency, and advancing cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state was developing a policy to monetise idle assets and raise green bonds to fund infrastructure needs.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos will become the first state in the country to implement the policy. He was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi.

Expert explains the benefits of digital currency

Nicholas Okoye, the masterclass convener and a global investment expert, said the digital transformation brought by the fourth industrial revolution has affected all sectors and will open new windows of wealth for investors, institutions, and sub-nationals.

According to Okoye, the most strategic ecosystem transformation is Digital Asset Markets, including investment in cryptos and tokenisation of traditional asset classes.

The new deal to drive digital asset growth in Nigeria

Vanguard reports that Okoye said that the planned adoption of Digital Asset Markets in Nigeria’s capital market and across Africa will be a game-changer for wealth creation and economic growth sustainability.

Additionally, Okoye said, the move will redefine the future of African finance, investment and capital markets.

President Bola Tinubu's government is set to sign a deal with Xi Jinping's China. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

He said the digital assets present an opportunity for Africans to build wealth despite location or profession, provide infrastructure and accurately reflect Nigeria and Africa’s true wealth position.

Experts ask FG to pay corps members with e-Naira

Legit.ng earlier reported that almost four years after its launch, the eNaira is yet to see the anticipated level of adoption, but there may be a way around it.

A blockchain and crypto expert, Solomon Amunde, has recommended that the government speed adoption by using the e-naira to pay members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) the monthly allowance.

According to Amunde, this would become the incentive for the public to adopt the use of the e-naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng