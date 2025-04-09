Top mobile money operators have recorded significant growth in 2024, processing about 106 billion transactions worth $1.68 trillion

Information from GSMA disclosed that mobile money transaction volumes rose by 20% yearly, while transaction values increased by 16% from 13%

GSMA added that transaction values for mobile money accounts witnessed double-digit growth in 2024

Mobile money platforms such as Opay, Moniepoint, Palmpay, and others processed about 108 billion transactions valued at $1.68 trillion in 2024.

Data from GSMA’s State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2025 disclosed this on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Mobile money transaction rises

GSMA’s mobile money programme works to improve the money sector of communities lacking access to traditional banking services.

The body revealed that mobile money transaction volumes rose by 20% yearly, while transaction values increased by 16% from 13% in 2023.

According to GSMA, transaction values for mobile money accounts saw a robust double-digit growth last year, hitting 108 billion transactions worth $1.68 trillion.

The amount was processed via mobile money accounts such as Opay, Palmpay, and Moniepoint in one year alone.

The director general of GSMA, Vivek Badrinath, disclosed that mobile money has become a powerful tool for financial inclusion and economic growth as its continued success relies on supportive regulatory frameworks that promote innovation, and accessibility, helping to unlock the full economic potential.

Mobile money operators increase GDP

He said that the GDP of countries with robust mobile money services rose by about $720 billion in 2023, showing a 1.7 billion increase.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile money added about $190 billion to GDP in the same year, while East and West Africa recorded an increase in active accounts.

East Africa was spotlighted for its growth in active accounts last year, followed by Southeast Asia and West Africa.

Countries in East Asia such as Cambodia, Fiji, the Philippines, and Vietnam also showed growth due to favourable regulatory environments.

Top countries with mobile money adoption

According to reports, GSMA said that mobile money providers in East Asia-Pacific have evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of services, with 44% providing credit facilities as of June 2024.

However, GSMA noted that challenges still exist, especially for women, as eight in 12 countries surveyed reported differences in mobile money ownership based on gender.

GSMA said almost 60% of mobile money operators are addressing the gaps by implementing digital initiatives.

Reports say mobile money hit two significant milestones last year, exceeding two billion registered accounts and over half a billion active monthly users globally.

Experts say the industry took about 18 years to achieve one billion registered accounts and 250 million active users from 2001; however, this has doubled in the last five years.

